Can we get a round of Santa-plause for this Heartland Handbell performance?

From today and every Monday through the month of December, we’ll be bringing you holiday music to get your season feeling merry and bright.


You know what that means? “Christmas is here and we’re bringing good cheer. To young and old, meek and the bold.” Many know that line from the classic, Carol of the Bells, but have you ever seen or heard a bell choir in action?

We’re being joined by Mary Ryrholm, Vicki Dykstra, Donna Landmark & Gene LeVasseur of the Heartland Hand Bell Choir. They’re here to show us just what it takes to jingle your bells all the way home.

The Heartland Handbells bell choir performs on Sunday, December 5th.
Details on the upcoming Heartland Handbells concert!

