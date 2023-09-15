In this segment, we be discussing the topic of suicide. If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, you can call, text, or chat 988 and get connected with a trained professional.

If you are a South Dakotan who has lost a loved one to suicide, you can reach out to griefsupport@helplinecenter.org to learn about the different resources the Helpline Center has to offer.

While losing someone to death by suicide is always hard, navigating the process as a college campus presents a unique set of challenges. And as we continue to talk about suicide prevention, suicide postvention becomes an important part of the conversation, especially on these college campuses.



Dakotah Jordan is the Survivors Joining for Hope Coordinator for Lost&Found. She joined us to explain the roll of suicide postvention on a college campus and some of the unique challenges Lost&Found hopes to provide guidance on.

Postvention: A Guide for Response to Suicide on College Campuses

