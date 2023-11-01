October was such a busy month for the entire KELOLAND Living team. From pulling off the haunted magic of yesterday’s Halloween show; to meeting a skunk; and who can forget the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts show?
And speaking of…when we were talking to viewers at the Arts & Crafts show, they asked us to bring back one of their and our favorite segments, “Can it carbonate?”
