What do you know about Internal Family Systems therapy or IFS? If you’re like many of us, your answer is, at most, “not much.” It’s an approach to therapy that identifies and addresses different parts of a person’s internal experience to help heal the parts that are wounded from past traumas.



Nicholas Breuer owns his Psychotherapy practice in Sioux Falls is trained in the Internal Family Systems model.



He joined us to discuss the therapeutic process and the goals of IFS. And to explain how he and other practitioners offer the treatment as a collaborative and empowering therapy that they claim helps clients understand the parts within each individual that can be harmful or cause distress to develop self-awareness and self-compassion.

You can find free guided meditations from IFS founder, Richard Schwartz, here: https://insighttimer.com/drrichardschwartz

Find an IFS trained therapist here: https://ifs-institute.com/practitioners