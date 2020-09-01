Can a pandemic be the perfect opportunity to rebrand yourself?

Over the last few months many people have been keeping to themselves as they practice social distancing to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Yet, all that time keeping a low profile can gives us a lot of time to take a close look at ourselves. And sometimes we don’t always like what we see. Luckily, our next guest is life and business coach Jo Hausman, and she’s got a few ideas on how people can use this time to rebrand themselves. And, it may be easier than you think.

