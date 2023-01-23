Let’s face it, winters in KELOLAND are cold, dark & seemingly never ending. It can cause many of us to feel trapped indoors, giving many of us major cases of Cabin Fever. That’s why we’re taking the opportunity every day this week to show you how you can beat cabin fever. We’re starting out the week with a few ideas about how we can give our homes an upgrade simply by updating spaces a little. Dawn Bures is an Interior Designer and owner of Dawn Bures Designs. She shared a few easy fixes that can give our home an upgrade, while we’re stuck inside for at least the next few months.

Add/swap out pillows