Living in a small town, it can be easy to sit back and say your community is missing something. This is how the story of opening a new coffee shop began for long-time Tea resident, Linda Kokenge. With a talent and passion for creating things from the ground up, she saw a need for a unique place the community could gather and went after it. I recently sat down with Linda for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about the creation of Zooks, a coffee shop with a vibe of a New York City loft.
Linda and her staff at Zooks Coffee Bar pride themselves on being neighbors with their customers in Tea, South Dakota. They believe great tasting coffee is where it all begins. Whether you are looking to sip an espressos, specialty coffee drinks, smoothies or energy drinks, you’ll satisfy that craving at Zooks Coffee Bar at 815 Gateway Lane in Tea.
