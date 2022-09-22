Chislic is a South Dakota tradition and something I had never heard of until I moved here. Legend has it that it was brought to the southeastern corner of our state in the 1800s by German Russian immigrants. With a wide variety of menu items and sauces made in-house that change regularly, Urban Chislic is sure to satisfy your chislic cravings. Brittany Kaye sat down with Hong Phrommany, the co-owner of Urban Chislic, for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn more about what you can find at this delicious joint and to get a little taste of what makes the place so unique.

Behind the scenes at Reliabank with Hong Phrommany & Brittany Kaye

Chislic is a standard on menus ranging from local dive bars to fancy four-fork establishments across KELOLAND. Only Urban Chislic has an entire menu dedicated to blowing your mind with great-tasting, great dipping chislic. Urban Chislic also does catering, so book them now for your upcoming holiday get togethers. You’ll find these good eats at 431 West 85th Street in Sioux Falls. They’re open seven days a week.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. Want to know more about banking with Reliabank? Give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-306-2000. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.

