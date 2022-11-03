With roots established as far back as 1826, the Union Gospel Mission has been serving the needs of Sioux Falls area resident in need by sharing a spiritual foundation in the Gospel, and serving both shelter and meals. The Union Gospel Mission is the largest emergency shelter in Sioux Falls and helps meet the needs of more than 125 people each night. Yet all that is only part of how the Union Gospel Mission makes a difference in our community, as Ashley Thompson found out recently when she sat down with the organization’s CEO, Eric Weber and Communication and Marketing Manager, Elly Heckel, for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

Union Gospel Mission with Ashley Thompson for the Reliabank Business Beat

Through lodging, meals, spiritual guidance and other programs, Union Gospel Mission aims to help those among us who desperately need help and hope. Their main office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 in the morning until 4:30 in the afternoon. If you are in need of help, or would like to help, the number to call is 605-334-6732.

