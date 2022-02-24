It’s not often that a single dad starts a business not because he has grand dreams of getting rich, but instead because he just wanted to be able to spend as much time with his son as possible. So Jeremy Brown was “Daddy Day Care” for the majority of his time and started selling healthcare products on the side. Yet, that’s only part of Jeremy Brown’s journey to creating Throne Publishing. As they say: Wait, there’s more! As Ashley Thompson found out when she sat down with Jeremy for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

Throne Publishing knows you have great stories. If people say you should write a book, the team at Throne Publishing can make it happen. Just give them a call at 605-321-2360. Or reach out to them online at thronePG.com. Throne Publishing empowers people to share stories. They’d be honored by the opportunity to share yours.

Jeremy Brown sits down with Ashley Thompson to talk about his methods for helping people write and publish books.

