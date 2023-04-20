Take a second to think about your professional and career goals. How much did your own parents’ occupations influence you?



While most of us have had those moments where we throw our hands up in the air in exasperation and proclaim, nobody should follow in our own footsteps, today’s Reliabank Business Beat introduces us to one family who thinks working together is the goal.

As Ashley Thompson found out when she sat down with attorney, Renee Christensen, her son not only wants to be a lawyer like her, but he also wants to practice with her in the same practice.

Renee Christensen has committed her career, that now spans three decades, to helping injured and disabled individuals maximize the benefits and other compensation they recover.



The Christensen Law Office is located at 431 North Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls and you can call them at 605-335-1778 to set up a free consultation.

With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street.



You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.