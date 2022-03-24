If you’ve been to the gas pump lately, we don’t need to tell you that fuel prices are fluctuating like the needle on the scale during a pandemic. Now imagine that you’re driving a semi-truck with a 150- gallon tank and it costs you about 787 dollars to fill. That’s the daily dilemma many truckers are facing these days and why today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest, Dylan Peterson, makes it his mission to help truckers when they are trying to decide what to buy and how to buy it – when adding to their fleet.

The American Truck Store, LLC is a commercial truck dealership conveniently located off of Interstate 90 in Hartford, South Dakota, just ten minutes from the Sioux Falls Airport. They specialize in fleet appraisals and acquisitions, as well as wholesale and retail sales. If you’re looking to move on to newer equipment and need a good source for your used equipment, or you are looking to expand with nice used trucks, they would love the opportunity to earn your business. Just give them a call at 605-624-5809 or go to their website theamericantruckstore.com.

Behind the Scenes with The American Truck Store

