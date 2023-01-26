Were you lucky enough to have a mentor while you were growing up? Or are you a mentor to a student in your community? If you answered, “no” to that last question, we may be about to change that.

That’s because a mentor can provide a student with personal support to help them weather the ups and downs of their education and growing older in general.



In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, Brittany sat down with two mentors and the executive director of TeamMates Mentoring of Sioux Falls. All three say giving time as a mentor really has a way of giving back in return.

TeamMates Mentoring of Sioux Falls knows that mentors can help students develop to their full potential and realize a successful life.

