How would you like to make it through this school year with less pressure on you, less frustration at home and more success in school for your child? It sounds pretty good, right? And it’s actually possible with the help of Sylvan Learning. For today’s Reliabank Business Beat, Brittany talked with Michelle McGuckin, who is the director and owner of three Sylvan locations in South Dakota, about how Sylvan helps ease the homework headaches for kids and their parents.

Behind the scenes with Michelle McGuckin & Brittany Kaye at Reliabank

At Sylvan Learning of Sioux Falls, Mitchell & Brookings, they’re focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity, and inspiring a love for learning – all of which make a big impact in school and in life. With three locations in South Dakota, you can find the location nearest you by going to their website, sylvanlearning.com. You can also call 605-413-1850.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. Want to know more about banking with Reliabank? Give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-306-2000. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.

