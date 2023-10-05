In 2015, the World Health Organization warned that 1.1-billion teenagers and young adults are at risk for developing hearing loss, thanks to the increased use of headphones and loud music festivals.



It’s not just a matter of how loud these sounds are, it’s also for how long you’re listening to them.



And when it comes to hearing loss, our Reliabank Business Beat guest says that the one thing Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials all have in common is that they wait too long to get help. KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson sat down recently with audiologist, Dr. Mandy Rounseville-Norgaard of Sioux Falls Audiology Associates to find out more about why getting hearing loss addressed early can prevent a lot of problems later on down the road.

