When your car needs a repair or service, you probably start the process by looking at your budget to see where the money is going to come from to pay for it.



What if we told you that there are two auto repair places–one in Sioux Falls and one in Rapid City– that start that process with you by looking up for guidance on what you’ll pay for your service.



As KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson found out in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, the SHIFT Garage isn’t just a car repair service, it’s a car ministry.

The team at SHIFT Garage wants to positively affect generational poverty through the repair of cars and by providing financial and car maintenance education.



You can find them in Sioux Falls at 110 South Kiwanis Avenue or by phone at 605-408-3647



In Rapid City you’ll find their garage at 3075 North Plaza Drive, Unit D. The number for those in the rapid city area is 605-348-4188. If you or someone you know is in need of car repairs an application can be found online at ShiftGarage.org.

With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street.



You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.