There are a lot of parts that go into creating your dream event. From the décor to the DJ.. The vendors to the planned activities.. it seems like a never ending list of things to do. And even after all of that is settled, you still have to get everything setup the day of. Why not let the professionals take over and do it for you? We sat down with Serendipitous events for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn more about how they can take your dream event and turn it into a reality.

Birthdays, retirements, showers, gender reveals, holiday parties…whatever you’re celebrating, Serendipitous Events has you covered. Whether you need help deciding on an overall theme, choosing stationery, or coordinating a vendor team, they are ready to handle it all. Just give them a call at 605-321-6689. You can also find out more online at siouxfallseventplanning.com.

Behind the scenes with Loghin Welch & Brittany Kaye at Reliabank

