In today’s business world dominated by large corporations, it’s easy to overlook the vital role played by small family businesses.



They are the cornerstones of our communities, often passed down through generations, and each contributes far more than meets the eye.



In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, we learned more about an organization dedicated to supporting the heart of these businesses and recognizing their significant contribution to our local economy. We also had the chance to talk with one family business about how they work to keep the heart of the family business in everything they do.

The Prairie Family Business Association, founded in 1992, is an outreach center of the University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business dedicated to helping family business owners and the next generation of leaders navigate the unique challenge of overlapping family and business systems. Their office are located at 4801 North Career Avenue in Sioux Falls. They can be reached by phone at 605-274-9530.



You can also find out more about the Prairie Family Business Association online at FAMBUS.org. And don’t forget to support family businesses by giving them your business throughout the year.



With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at Reliabank.com.