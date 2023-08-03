Growing up, KELOLAND Living Mitchell Olson’s Australian Sheep Dog, Tony, was always begging for treats. It got so bad he thinks there were times the dog ate more treats than dog food.



KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson’s family growing up had a cat named Hillary who also got her fair share of treats.

But as Ashley found out when sitting down with Madison Rietz for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, Pet Wants has figured out a way to get your fur baby as eager to eat their food as they are for all those treats.

Pet Wants started with the goal of improving the health and well-being of their own pets. Now, they hope to use what they have learned to promote nutrition and vitality in pets across the country. In Sioux Falls you will find them at 7740 South Dakota Hawk Avenue. You can shop in-store or online at PetWants.com/siouxfalls.



With their auto-delivery system, you can modify your order before each delivery. That means you get the best possible food delivered when you need it, and only as much as you need – delivered right to your door – for the same price as most premium commercial pet foods.

