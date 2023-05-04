Do you have any lunch plans this weekend? There are certainly plenty of choices to dine out in KELOLAND.



But if we’re being honest, everything tastes better outdoors. Thankfully today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest makes it a picnic to go on a picnic.



KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Chef Lizzie Stewart to learn more about her new custom picnic business. A trained chef who will put together a custom basket of fresh, locally grown foods, what’s not to love?

Chef Lizzie is here to bring joy and unique culinary experiences to you! You can order your perfect picnic basket, and see Chef Lizzie’s other offerings, online at cheflizzie.com.



You can also reach the chef at 605-941-9000 and be sure to follow her social media just search on Facebook for Chef Lizzie.

