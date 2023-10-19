It’s always hard when someone dies, but no one wants to have to plan a funeral when they’re grieving.

Thankfully, funeral directors can help guide the process, whether you’re planning for a loved one or pre-planning your own funeral to ease the stress on your family. But most us don’t think about the people who hold those thankless jobs until we’re sitting across the desk from one of them.



One man who knows that best is Tim Wingen, who’s a funeral director with Miller Funeral Home. He gave us some inside information to take a little of the mystery out of jobs like his and hopefully put more of us at ease about funeral planning in general. Because–let’s face it–we’re all going to have to do it one day.

The Team at Miller Funeral Home is there to help guide you in making arrangements as you say goodbye.



They have three locations in Sioux Falls, on South Main Avenue, West 41st Street, and South Minnesota Avenue. You’ll also find them in Hartford on South Western Avenue, or head online to MillerFH.com.





With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street.

You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at Reliabank.com.