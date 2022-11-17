A home is probably one of the largest purchase most Americans will ever make. Buying or selling a home is chock full of details, and you can save a lot of money—to say nothing of the time and hassle—by knowing who you’re working with. I sat down recently with Melissa Marchant and Lizzy Doohen with the Merchant Group at Keller Williams Real Estate in Sioux Falls to find out how they can connect you with your dream home in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.
With the Merchant Home Group at Keller Williams Real Estate in Sioux Falls, you are exactly where you need to be. You can find comfort knowing that Melissa and Lizzy will walk you through every step of your home buying or home listing journey, from searching to closing day. You can reach Melissa at merchanthomegroup.kw.com. or call Lizzy at 605-728-6627. When you are ready to buy or sell your home, they’re ready to help!
Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. Want to know more about banking with Reliabank? Give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-306-2000. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.
Learn more about local businesses by watching more of our Reliabank Business Beats:
Reliabank Business Beat with Omorfia Designs Inc.
Reliabank Business Beat with Silverstar Car Wash
Reliabank Business Beat with Look’s Marketplace
Reliabank Business Beat: Home Equity Loans
Reliabank Business Beat: Pet Wants Sioux Falls
Reliabank Business Beat: Clean Air Sioux Falls
Reliabank Business Beat: Fielder’s Choice Goods
Reliabank Business Beat: Lloyd Companies
Reliabank Business Beat: Hamlin Building Center
Reliabank Business Beat: Blitz Energy
Reliabank Business Beat: La Plaza F!esta
Reliabank Business Beat: Augustana University Athletics
Reliabank Business Beat: Serendipitous Events
Reliabank Business Beat: Boom Athletics
Reliabank Business Beat: Pride Built Homes Inc.
Reliabank Business Beat: Holy Smokes Barbecue
Reliabank Business Beat: Sylvan Learning
Reliabank Business Beat: Urban Chislic
Reliabank Business Beat: Zooks Coffee Bar
Reliabank Business Beat: Habitat For Humanity
Reliabank Business Beat: Ideal Tent and Event Rentals