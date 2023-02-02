It’s not often that we grown-ups run out of things to do in a day. There’s work… errands to run… the kids’ games to get to…



…and open heart surgery that basically puts you on the injured reserve list for the next two and a half months. That is exactly where today’s Reliabank Business Beat found himself.



Only, as they say, you can’t keep a good man down. Son when the boredom hit, Jason Leigh built a small business out of his home. It’s called “LiquorBoxUSA” and we bet we’ve given you your next gift idea for that hard-to-buy-for person in your life.

Jason surprised Ashley with a personalized wine box!

Liquor Box USA takes custom orders. You can call Jason at 605-595-7010. You can also shop online at LiquorBoxUSA.com. Whether you’re look for those coasters that started it all or would like the perfect box for a retirement party or something to celebrate a new baby, why not put Liquor Box USA at the top of your gift giving list.



