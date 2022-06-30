We can credit social media with a lot of good things: It gives you the opportunity to share a slice of your life with lots of people online; you can learn something just by following an expert in a given field; and it enables you to build relationships with strangers who often become friends. That last part is something you’re going to want to remember when you’re watching today’s Reliabank Business Beat. Because when I sat down with the owners of Sioux Falls-newest Mexican restaurant, Krystal Hernandez and Reyes Aranda, I was surprised by the role social media played in their new business venture.

La Plaza Fiesta is opening soon in Sioux Falls. La Plaza Fiesta is family owned and operated and the owners pride themselves on providing a welcoming authentic atmosphere, together with hand-crafted Mexican meals. La Plaza Fiestas extensive menu is available online at laplazafiesta.com. You can also follow them on Facebook to get updates on their grand opening at their location at 525 West 85th Street in Sioux Falls.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. Want to know more about banking with Reliabank? Give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-306-2000. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.

Learn more about local businesses by watching more of our Reliabank Business Beats:

Reliabank Business Beat with Omorfia Designs Inc.

Reliabank Business Beat with Silverstar Car Wash

Reliabank Business Beat with Look’s Marketplace

Reliabank Business Beat: Home Equity Loans

Reliabank Business Beat: Pet Wants Sioux Falls

Reliabank Business Beat: Clean Air Sioux Falls

Reliabank Business Beat: Fielder’s Choice Goods

Reliabank Business Beat: Lloyd Companies

Reliabank Business Beat: Hamlin Building Center

Reliabank Business Beat: Blitz Energy

Reliabank Business Beat: Lauriebelles