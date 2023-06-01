You probably know just how frustrating it can be to buy kids new clothes and have them outgrow them so quickly. And just like clothes, you’ve probably experienced this with furniture. You know: That bed you bought that your child has already outgrown and trying to get them to continue using it resembles an episode with Goldilocks and the three bears?

But what if we told you there was a place that keeps all of that in mind and actually has furniture that can grow with your child? If that sounds like a fairytale, you’ll want to listen closely to Brittany Kaye’s recent conversation with Kids 2 College owner, Traci Cavanaugh, in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

Behind the scene at Reliabank

Kids 2 college furniture can help you create your child’s personal space, whether they are looking for adventure or to create a fantasy world of their own.



They’re located in the Western Mall, at 2101 West 41st Street. You can search only for the products you’d like to buy. Their web address is kids2collegefurniture.com.

