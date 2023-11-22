When you are re-decorating your home or even designing a new space, the process can be daunting. How do you know what you like is going to look good?



The founders of Houndstooth House grappled with that question themselves when they were designing the look of their new store.



In fact, as KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson found out when sitting down with Denise Cotter and Michelle Marino for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, they spent a lot of time not thinking about what they like but what customers might like when coming into their new space.

Denise Cotter and Michelle Marino were named 2023 National Small Business Persons of the Year.

Houndstooth House is making interior design fun and minimizing the stress of projects so clients can enjoy the process and feel confident in their decisions.



You can find them in Sioux Falls at 101 West 37th Street. You can also give them a call at 605-271-2278.



You can also find them online at houndstoothhouse.com. And for more information, send an email to info@houndstoothhouse.com.



