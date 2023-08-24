If you’re a horse lover, we probably don’t need to tell you the power they hold in helping people feel more calm, focused and aware of the world around them.



It’s that power that this week’s Reliabank Business Beat guest has seen firsthand for people with disabilities, emotional trauma and cognitive challenges. In fact, it’s even in the name of the non-profit he heads.



KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Austin Keith to find out more about his work with HorsePower in Sioux Falls.

At HorsePower they provide equestrian programs and therapies for people with Physical, Emotional and cognitive challenges, in a quest for personal independence, accomplishment, self-pride, and well-being.



You can find them at 26659 Blue Sage Lane Ste. 100 in Sioux Falls. You can also reach their team at 605-251-1685. If you’d like to help with their mission head online to horsepowersf.com/getdashinvolved.



