“Holy smokes!” It’s a common response you might hear from someone who has just taken their first bite of some delicious barbecue. Although the food is great, today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest says barbecue is more than just pulled pork and perfectly smoked ribs, it’s a gathering that brings people from all walks of life together. We sat down with Zach Bauer, the owner of Holy Smokes Barbecue, to find out more about their mission of sharing their love for barbecue by teaching the Grillmaster arts to others.

Behind the scenes at Reliabank with Zach Bauer & Brittany Kaye

If you’d like to join Holy Smokes BBQ on the journey for great barbecue, you can find all you need to know to register for one of their BBQ Shop Classes online. During the two hour course, you will learn first-hand how to prepare and cook some of these amazing meats: Brisket, Pork Butt, Ribs, Pork Loin, and Chicken.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank.

