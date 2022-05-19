When it’s time to design and build your dream home, you don’t want to have to wait for the lumber that’s not available, or the drywall price to drop, or the light fixtures you love to be discontinued. This week’s Reliabank Business Beat guest knows all about the headaches that can arise when a home construction project is in the works. Thankfully, Joe Homola with Hamlin Building Center has the resources at his disposal to help homeowners avoid those headaches. He’s even got a way for homeowners to walk through their new home before it’s even built.

Joe Homola and Brittany Kaye on set at Reliabank

Hamlin Building Center is a locally-owned and small-town built company founded in 1992. They currently have two full-service lumberyards in Brookings and Lake Norden, South Dakota. Hamlin also works closely with contractors and homeowners to supply the lumber, building materials and construction services needed for new home construction, commercial construction, renovations, remodeling, & DIY projects. In Brookings, you will find them at 1915 32nd Avenue. And in lake Norden they’re located at 45002 South Dakota Highway 28. Give them a call if you have a project that could use Hamlin Building Center’s expert touch.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. Want to know more about banking with Reliabank? Give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-306-2000. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.

