Are you at home? Or maybe you are at work and looking forward to going home at the end of the day? I’ll bet it’s pretty nice to know that you have a place to go to and settle in. Now imagine how it would feel if you didn’t have a place to call home? That’s been the reality for nearly 200 families in the greater Sioux Falls area. But as you are about to hear in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, thankfully Habitat for Humanity was there to put a roof over their heads and a foundation beneath their feet.

Behind the scenes at Reliabank with Rocky Welker & Brittany Kaye

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls was created in 1989 to bring people together to build homes, community and hope. Through financial support and volunteerism in the community, to date, Habitat has built or rehabbed 177 homes for 276 adults and 689 children. In addition to new home construction, Habitat has also helped 212 families live with dignity by partnering together through its Neighborhood Revitalization home repairs program. You can find Habitat for Humanity’s Restore at 721 East Amidon Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out about Habitat’s volunteer opportunities online at siouxfallshabitat.org.

