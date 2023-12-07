Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity has been changing the future for hundreds of families in the greater Sioux Falls area.



No two families are alike, which is why Habitat for Humanity works with families one-on-one to meet their unique needs. But building a stronger community doesn’t stop with just building new homes.



As we discovered with this week’s Reliabank Business Beat guest, there’s a lot more to Habitat and there are a lot more ways that you can help their mission, even if you aren’t comfortable swinging a hammer or handling a power tool.

Habitat for Humanity believes in a world where everyone has a decent place to live and helps those in need build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.



If you’d like to donate, volunteer or need assistance from their programs, you can reach them by calling 605-332-5962.



Don’t forget, you can shop the Habitat ReStore – anyone can – and find quality cabinets, light fixtures, doors, working appliances, flooring, furniture, decor and so much more for dramatically low prices. The ReStore is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 until 6.



With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at Reliabank.com.