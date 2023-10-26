Have you ever wondered whether it was possible to turn the beauty of the world around you into beauty you could actually wear? And, no, I’m not talking about a macaroni necklace. I’m talking about beautiful, fine jewelry.



The answer to that question is a resounding “Yes.” At least, if you’re jewelry designer, Patricia Thoms, the owner and jewelry designer behind Graciolli Marques.



Using natural leaves, twigs, and seeds and plating them in conscientiously harvested 18-karat gold, Graciolli Marques is changing the game in fine jewelry. The mission to value sustainable consumption by transforming flora into accessories and to sow innovative pieces into fashion is evident in every piece Patricia designs, as KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson recently found out when we sat down for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

Inspired by her Grandparents, a trip to Portugal, and Brazilian flora found in the Amazon, Patricia Thoms is leading the charge with Graciolli Marques by creating one-of-a-kind Jewelry pieces.



If you’d like to see more designs or find a fine-jewelry store carrying the brand near you, head online to GraciolliMarques.com. Or head over to instagram to see all the finery.



Want to get in touch with the brand? Simply email GraciolliMarques@gmail.com Or call 605-900-6601 today.

