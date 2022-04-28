Perhaps it started with a love of the game. After all, baseball does hold a special place in many people’s hearts. Or maybe Fielder’s Choice Goods began as an ecological effort to give old baseball gloves new life. Actually, we found out it was a little of both when we recently sat down to talk with FC Goods’ General Manager for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat. And as they like to say, “The Legacy is in the Leather.”

Inspired by the everyday hustle of Baseball’s Golden Era, Fielder’s Choice Goods was established in 2012 to revive vintage baseball gloves and repurpose them into functional products we use daily. But 10 years later, it’s more than baseball. It’s about giving new life to our favorite artifacts and constructing timeless leather goods that honor the memories, history, and heritage of America’s greatest institutions and pastimes. You can find them online at fcgoods.com. If you have a question, you can email them at support@fcgoods.com.

FC Goods Product Examples

Behind the scenes with Jason Reisdorfer and Brittany Kaye

