Whether you played a sport in high school, college or just on the weekends with your friends, we probably don’t need to tell you about the importance of keeping your body in the best shape possible. And if you’re the parent of a school athlete, the importance of making sure your child is in tip-top shape is probably even more important to you. That’s where today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest steps in. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Gabe Boyce the director of operations at ETS Performance to find out how they train athletes of all abilities to be the best they can be.
It’s the services offered by ETS Performance that make training with them unique. Whether you’re looking to get faster, stronger and better at whatever sport you choose, the team at ETS Performance is ready to get you where you want to go. Their facilities in Sioux Falls are located at 3505 South Minnesota Avenue. You can reach them by phone at 612-819-8856 and find out more about their training programs at etsperformance.com/Sioux-falls.
Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.
