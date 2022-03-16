I think it’s safe to say that we all could be a little healthier–and that’s not just being happy with the number on a scale–it’s also about how we are eating and moving. In today’s Reliabank Business Beat, Ashley Thompson sat down with Kade Lingemann. He’s the general manager of Ekin Nutrition and the owner of LifeBase Solutions which is based here in Sioux Falls. And if you want to get healthier, he’s got an app for that.

Ekin Nutrition powered by LifeBase offers personalized nutrition, coaching, meal planning & technology to help you succeed at your wellness goals. Kade and the Ekin Nutrition team are dedicated to delivering a science-based approach to personalized and optimized nutrition so that every member can achieve transformative health. You can find them at 6010 South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. Or reach out to them online to find out more. If you want more information simply check out their websites at ekinnutrition.com and Lifebase.solutions.

