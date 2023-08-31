Regardless of your genetics, your occupation, or even your activity level, everyone is at risk for vascular disease.



As you age, your odds of developing a health issue related to your vascular system also increases.



As KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson found out while recording this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, knowing your risks and making healthy lifestyle changes will go a long way to ensure that you’re doing well with your vascular health. In fact, Dr. Greg Nissen said awareness and action would ultimately contribute to your overall well-being as you age.

Dakota Vascular provides complete vascular care. If you or a loved one are experiencing unexplained leg pain, numbness, non-healing wounds, varicose veins, or other vascular conditions, their team would love to help you.



