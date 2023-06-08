In these days of mega-mergers and mega-banks, banking with your community banks is more important than ever before.



That’s why Reliabank is so proud to serve the KELOLAND community with exceptional personal and business banking services.

From checking and savings accounts, to personal and business loans, Reliabank plays an important role in the success of the communities in which we live. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Reliabank Loan Officer, Cole Tirrel to find out more in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.