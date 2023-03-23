How’d you sleep last night? How you answer that question probably depends on your mattress. And the two people I talked with for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat have built a business by building the kind of sleep you’ve been dreaming of. In fact Chris Larson and Travis Jungen of Comfort King Mattress Factory say they make the best mattress in the world.

Comfort King was started by two entrepreneurs – Chris Larson & Randall Dolter – in 1994. Their vision involved designing & selling hand-crafted mattresses directly to consumers for a lower price than the traditional retailers with a lifetime comfort guarantee. You’ll still find the Comfort King Mattress Factory in Sioux Falls at 4701 West Empire Place. You can find out more about the products they offer online at ComfortKing.net. They’re open seven days a week.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.