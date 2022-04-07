By now, most of us have already grown weary of sanitizing our home against COVID-19 and other viruses. We’ve washed, wiped and worried about whether we have done enough to keep ourselves and our families safe from falling ill. What if we told you that there is a much simpler way to sanitize your home, or your office for that matter, that doesn’t involve harsh chemicals, mops and rags, or a lot of time on your part. As part of our Reliabank Business Beat, we sat down with Jon Sanders. He is the owner of a new business in Sioux Falls called Clean Air Sioux Falls and when you hear what they can do to keep your family, friends or employees stay safe, you’re going to be breathing a little easier.

Clean Air Sioux Falls provides their customers with peace of mind by sanitizing and disinfecting their businesses and homes. Why not contact them online to receive a free estimate? The website is cleanairsf.com. You can also reach them by phone at 605-956-7568.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. Want to know more about banking with Reliabank? Give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-306-2000. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.

Jon Sanders and Brittany Kaye behind the scenes at Reliabank

Learn more about local businesses by watching more Reliabank Business Beats:

Reliabank Business Beat with Omorfia Designs Inc.

Reliabank Business Beat with Silverstar Car Wash

Reliabank Business Beat with Look’s Marketplace

Reliabank Business Beat: Home Equity Loans

Reliabank Business Beat: Pet Wants Sioux Falls