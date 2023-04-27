Today, there are more banking options than ever before. And while you might be tempted to do business with one of those big banks with a national reach, you might want to re-consider and bank closer to home.



That’s because a community bank, like Reliabank, is woven into the fabric of the towns they serve, from big cities like Sioux Falls to the smallest rural community.



And as KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson found out in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, local banks are committed to the success and vibrancy of the people and the communities they serve.

Behind the scenes at Reliabank with Andrew Baus and Ashley Thompson

With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street.



You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.