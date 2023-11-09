Growing up, did you know what you wanted to be? You may have wanted to become a teacher, a firefighter, or a doctor. Or, like Mitchell Olson, a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter slash sole survivor.



Well, it’s no secret that those dreams don’t always pan out; we wouldn’t be here hosting this show today if they did. Mitchell would be polishing his Grammys, and Ashley Thompson would be undercover as a CIA agent. While we may not be doing those dreams, we are following our passion and love of working in TV.



No one knows the power of a pivot quite like our guest in today’s Reliabank Business Beat. KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson sat down with the owner of CandyLicious Allure, Dulce Pearman. Dulce let us in on how a pivot to beauty school led her to fall in love with the beauty and science of cosmetology and how she uses this love to fulfill a new dream.

CandyLicious Allure is a beauty salon based on cultural appreciation. They don’t just style for fashion; they style for everyday life.



The salon is at 4708 East 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Or give them a call at 605-271-0888.



The best way to contact them is by filling out the contact form on the CandyLiciousAllure.com website or messaging the salon on Facebook. Just search for “CandyLicious Allure” in your Facebook search bar.





With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.