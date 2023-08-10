Did you know that behavioral therapy can help people with ADHD develop new, more positive behaviors, as well as help them manage their symptoms more effectively?



It’s true. And the earlier people start learning new behaviors and management techniques, the more successful their quality of life can be.



It’s that knowledge that inspired today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest to open her own counseling practice. KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson recently sat down with Trisha Callaghan of Callaghan Counseling.



Trisha Callaghan is committed to meeting you, your child, or your family right where you’re at to help you grow, heal and make the changes you want to be your best self. At Callaghan Counseling, you come first. Trisha believes that each person is an individual and there are no one-size-fits-all solutions. You can reach out to her online or via email at Trisha at CallaghanCounsel.com.



