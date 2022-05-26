If you’ve ever popped open a can, or stirred in a powder, to get more energy from what you were drinking, you might want to pay close attention to today’s Reliabank Business Beat. That’s because today’s guests have built a business around providing their customers with an energy drink they can feel good about. Owners, Cory and Nikki Johnson say, when you stir in Blitz Energy, you only have to read the canister label to find out exactly what goes into what you’re drinking.

Blitz Energy is more than just another energy product. It’s a way for sustainable energy through-out the day. Blitz Energy’s specific formula helps enhance energy, focus, and endurance. You can find out more by connecting with them online at drinkblitzenergy.com or find them on Facebook: @drinkBLITZenergy.

Behind the scenes at Reliabank with Nikki and Cory Johnson

