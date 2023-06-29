Whether you prefer full morning sun, filtered light or complete darkness, window blinds enable you to control the brightness in a room. This makes them an ideal option for bedrooms, home theaters and home offices. Brittany Kaye recently talked with Kristy Aeilts of Betz Blinds for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat and found out that this time of year, blinds can help you keep your cool.

The team at Betz Blinds will be happy to help you find your perfect shade. Simply stop by the showroom or call 605-357-0057. You can also request a free consultation on their website: BetzBlinds.Com.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With ten locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.

Learn more about local businesses by watching more of our Reliabank Business Beats:

Reliabank Business Beat with Omorfia Designs Inc.

Reliabank Business Beat with Silverstar Car Wash

Reliabank Business Beat with Look’s Marketplace