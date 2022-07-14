Whether you’ve grabbed a seat at the open-air football stadium; parked in a perch alongside the basketball court, or settled into the sidelines along the swimming pool, no one needs to tell you about Augustana University’s rich history in collegiate athletics. That history is about to become even richer, when the doors open to a new hockey arena on campus in the fall of 2023 and the school’s new Men’s Hockey program officially takes the ice. Only, as Brittany Kaye recently found out when she sat down to record today’s Reliabank Business Beat, you don’t have to wait another year before you and your kids catch Viking fever.
Sign up now for the Vikings Kids Club. Simply go online to goaugie.com/kidsclub to get your kids registered today. Membership is now completely free and includes admission to all Augustana Athletic home events.
Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. Want to know more about banking with Reliabank? Give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-306-2000. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.
Learn more about local businesses by watching more of our Reliabank Business Beats:
Reliabank Business Beat with Omorfia Designs Inc.
Reliabank Business Beat with Silverstar Car Wash
Reliabank Business Beat with Look’s Marketplace
Reliabank Business Beat: Home Equity Loans
Reliabank Business Beat: Pet Wants Sioux Falls
Reliabank Business Beat: Clean Air Sioux Falls
Reliabank Business Beat: Fielder’s Choice Goods
Reliabank Business Beat: Lloyd Companies
Reliabank Business Beat: Hamlin Building Center
Reliabank Business Beat: Blitz Energy
Reliabank Business Beat: La Plaza F!esta