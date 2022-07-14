Whether you’ve grabbed a seat at the open-air football stadium; parked in a perch alongside the basketball court, or settled into the sidelines along the swimming pool, no one needs to tell you about Augustana University’s rich history in collegiate athletics. That history is about to become even richer, when the doors open to a new hockey arena on campus in the fall of 2023 and the school’s new Men’s Hockey program officially takes the ice. Only, as Brittany Kaye recently found out when she sat down to record today’s Reliabank Business Beat, you don’t have to wait another year before you and your kids catch Viking fever.

Sign up now for the Vikings Kids Club. Simply go online to goaugie.com/kidsclub to get your kids registered today. Membership is now completely free and includes admission to all Augustana Athletic home events.

Behind the scenes at Reliabank with Reid Johnson, Emily Punt and Brittany Kaye

