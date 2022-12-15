To grow a crop or raise livestock requires an extensive set of skills, ranging from finance and marketing to logistics and record keeping. Even with managing what they can control, South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers are still at the mercy of markets and Mother Nature. That’s why it helps to have an ag banker on your side to guide you in making smart decisions for your ag operation. In today’s Reliabank Business Beat, Brittany Kaye sat down with Reliabank’s Vice President of Ag and Commercial Banking, Landon Vetter, to find out more about the current state of ag business and how Reliabank can help you navigate your future.
Reliabank’s ag specialists know farming and the business of farming. Not only do you get the financing you need, but also the customer service you deserve. All loan decisions are made locally and promptly, so you can take your mind off of your financing to focus on running your ag business. Find out more online at reliabank.com/business/ag-banking.php.
