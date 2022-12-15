To grow a crop or raise livestock requires an extensive set of skills, ranging from finance and marketing to logistics and record keeping. Even with managing what they can control, South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers are still at the mercy of markets and Mother Nature. That’s why it helps to have an ag banker on your side to guide you in making smart decisions for your ag operation. In today’s Reliabank Business Beat, Brittany Kaye sat down with Reliabank’s Vice President of Ag and Commercial Banking, Landon Vetter, to find out more about the current state of ag business and how Reliabank can help you navigate your future.

Behind the scenes at Reliabank with Landon Vetter & Brittany Kaye

Reliabank’s ag specialists know farming and the business of farming. Not only do you get the financing you need, but also the customer service you deserve. All loan decisions are made locally and promptly, so you can take your mind off of your financing to focus on running your ag business. Find out more online at reliabank.com/business/ag-banking.php.

Business Beat is brought to you by Reliabank. With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street. Want to know more about banking with Reliabank? Give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-306-2000. You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.

Learn more about local businesses by watching more of our Reliabank Business Beats:

Reliabank Business Beat with Omorfia Designs Inc.

Reliabank Business Beat with Silverstar Car Wash

Reliabank Business Beat with Look’s Marketplace

Reliabank Business Beat: Home Equity Loans

Reliabank Business Beat: Pet Wants Sioux Falls

Reliabank Business Beat: Clean Air Sioux Falls

Reliabank Business Beat: Fielder’s Choice Goods

Reliabank Business Beat: Lloyd Companies

Reliabank Business Beat: Hamlin Building Center

Reliabank Business Beat: Blitz Energy

Reliabank Business Beat: La Plaza F!esta

Reliabank Business Beat: Augustana University Athletics

Reliabank Business Beat: Serendipitous Events

Reliabank Business Beat: Boom Athletics

Reliabank Business Beat: Pride Built Homes Inc.

Reliabank Business Beat: Holy Smokes Barbecue

Reliabank Business Beat: Sylvan Learning

Reliabank Business Beat: Urban Chislic

Reliabank Business Beat: Zooks Coffee Bar

Reliabank Business Beat: Habitat For Humanity

Reliabank Business Beat: Ideal Tent and Event Rentals

Reliabank Business Beat: Merchant Home Group

Reliabank Business Beat: Living in the Wait

Reliabank Business Beat: The Convolo & The Casseta