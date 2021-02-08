Cutler Business Beat: The Good Night Theatre Collective

It’s just a simple fact of life that some of us are born performers, whether we’re the actor on stage or the musician in the orchestra pit, like I was. For most of us though, those nights in the theatre ended once we graduated from high school or college. Only for today’s Cutler Business Beat guests, the siren song of the stage continues to ring loud and strong. And they’ve managed to build a business out of their love of performing and a partnership out of their love for each other.

The Good Night Theatre Collective offers a unique opportunity to embrace the excitement of theatre, the growing local arts scene and the production of quality community experiences. Most of all, they believe in the power of a good night out. If you’d like to join them, you can find the schedule of shows on their website at good night theatre dot com. A Royal Cabaret is currently streaming online and beginning on Valentine’s Day they will be streaming “A Very Valentine Virtual Variety Show”.

