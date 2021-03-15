Cutler Business Beat: Stockyards Ag Experience

When COVID-19 turned our world upside down last March, little did any of us know what lay ahead. That was especially true for area non-profits who have been hit hard by the shutdowns. The fortunate organizations, including the Stockyards Ag Experience, are led by leaders who have helped their businesses’ missions continue and re-open. The woman you will meet in today’s Cutler Business Beat is one of them.

Checkout the Stockyards Ag Experience to learn about the history of the Sioux Falls stockyards and learn how food goes from the farm to your table. They have experiences for all ages – from interactive, kid-friendly displays to learning experiences for food enthusiasts. You’ll find them at 301 East Falls Park Drive and you can find out more at their website at stockyards agexperience.org\.

