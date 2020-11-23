Cutler Business Beat: Sioux Falls Food Co-op

It’s not often that a grocery list void of local organic food leads to a burgeoning business. Yet, that’s exactly how the Sioux Falls Food Co+op got its start in Sioux Falls in the 1970s. What began as a few people’s search for locally-grown natural foods didn’t take long to blossom into a full-service grocery store and much more. And as you are about to in this week’s Cutler Business Beat, like the food they carry, the Sioux Falls Food Co+op isn’t done growing yet.

When you become a member of the Sioux Falls Food Co+op, you actually become part owner of the store. How cool is that? The Co+op is owned and operated by people just like you – neighbors, friends, colleagues, and members of the community willing to work together for the good of the community. You’ll find them at 410 West 18th Street in Sioux Falls. They are open every day from eight in the morning until eight at night.



