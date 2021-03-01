Cutler Business Beat: PopFLY

It’s not just our health and our day-to-day lives that are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As more of us hunkered down at home, online shopping also took a leap upward. In fact, goliath retailers like Amazon and Wal-Mart set new records for growth in the first quarter of 2020. Still, there is a growing call for shoppers to spend their dollars at home in an effort to support struggling small businesses. In today’s Cutler Business Beat, Ashley Thompson sits down with Taylor Hoekstra, the co-found of a start-up shop known as PopFLY to find out how his site hopes to give local online shoppers a new alternative.

PopFLY is about to launch a 30-day pilot of its new store to an exclusive group of people. If you’re located in or around the Sioux Falls area, and would like to participate, simply register on their website at gopopfly.com. You’ll only need to provide an email address to take part!

Cutler Law Firm has a strong foundation of building relationships based on trust, honesty and integrity. As a full-service law firm, their attorneys can help you find legal solutions for corporate or business, financial services, litigation, trusts & estates and much more. You’ll find them on the fourth floor at 140 N Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Just give them a call at 605- 335-4950 to schedule a consultation.